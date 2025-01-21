Global Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.0% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $474.68 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.24. The firm has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.