Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $19.02. 79,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 661,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Grail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36.

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $426,937.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,243.54. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grail

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

