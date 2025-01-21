Great Waters Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,597,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,003 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,021,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,511 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

