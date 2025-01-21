Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 388,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

