Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 522,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 219,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
Grid Metals Company Profile
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
