Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 129 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

