Grove Bank & Trust Buys 235 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $269.55.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.