Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,496.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 644.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $262.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $322.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $158.94 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

