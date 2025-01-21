Grove Bank & Trust Has $106,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,221.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,222.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,136.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,658.18 and a 1 year high of $3,416.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $32.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 153.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

