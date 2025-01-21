Grove Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.