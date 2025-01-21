Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $208.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

