Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 19,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 43,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

