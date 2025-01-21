Hansa Investment Company Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HAN opened at GBX 241.10 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of £96.44 million, a PE ratio of 317.24 and a beta of 0.68. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 192.48 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.08).

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

