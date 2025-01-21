Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $434.16 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

