Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $266.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $212.81 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.