Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 174.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

