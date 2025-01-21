Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 52 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $681.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $666.25 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $738.60 and its 200 day moving average is $948.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $895.00 to $795.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

