Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Holdings Increased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

