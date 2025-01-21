HashAI Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. HashAI has a market cap of $83.64 million and $925,075.05 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashAI has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,447.22 or 1.00143622 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,248.59 or 0.99951340 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official message board is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00100528 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $789,741.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.