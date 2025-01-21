HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRON. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of IRON stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 269,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.75. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $546,183.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,754.20. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,696.25. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

