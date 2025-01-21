Head to Head Review: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -40.25% N/A -12.15% Cass Information Systems 11.52% 9.92% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bridger Aerospace Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.59%. Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Cass Information Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $66.71 million 2.36 -$77.36 million ($1.37) -2.12 Cass Information Systems $197.51 million 2.78 $30.06 million $1.66 24.38

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

