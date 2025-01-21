Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 14.5% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 438,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 690,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
