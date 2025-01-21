Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

