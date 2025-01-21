HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of HFFG stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. HF Foods Group has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.48.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.