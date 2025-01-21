High Income Securities Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,404.50. The trade was a 231.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 13,624 shares of company stock worth $89,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

