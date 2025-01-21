Hoese & Co LLP Invests $194,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,112,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 192,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,401,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 573,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 624,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.