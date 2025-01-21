Hoese & Co LLP Sells 7,361 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.