Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of HURC stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $20.02. 18,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,817. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
