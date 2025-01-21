Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of HURC stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $20.02. 18,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,817. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies makes up about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

