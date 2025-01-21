Hyperliquid (HYPE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.61 Billion

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Hyperliquid has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $7.61 billion and approximately $216.95 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperliquid token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.80 or 0.00021967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperliquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,426.35 or 0.99632496 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,949.03 or 0.99172687 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 333,928,180 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 21.14473594 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $234,489,022.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperliquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperliquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.