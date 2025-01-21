ICON (ICX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.37 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $179.31 million and $10.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,056,640,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,650,974 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,056,577,294.6588285 with 1,043,651,532.5717123 in circulation.

ICON Coin Trading

