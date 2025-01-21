Ignition (FBTC) Price Hits $104,141.44 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $65.96 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for about $104,141.44 or 0.99759242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,163.59 or 0.99780466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,823.73 or 0.99454905 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 633 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 633.40115092. The last known price of Ignition is 101,707.95390583 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,514,024.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.