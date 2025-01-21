Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.05. 95,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 124,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 158.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,590.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period.

About Innovator IBD 50 ETF

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

