Insider Selling: Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Demers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$38,400.00.

TSE:HAI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.71. 40,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,897. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. Haivision Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAI shares. Acumen Capital downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

