International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325.80 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 322.40 ($3.98), with a volume of 19802408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.91 ($3.91).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.0 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.15. The company has a market capitalization of £15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.