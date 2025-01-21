International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,055,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 27.1% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $4,598,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 46.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $654.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.89.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

