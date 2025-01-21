Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $592.64 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.14 and a 12 month high of $597.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $540.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,509 shares of company stock worth $22,602,212. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.