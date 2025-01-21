Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $598.95 and last traded at $601.84, with a volume of 4133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $592.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,509 shares of company stock valued at $22,602,212. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

