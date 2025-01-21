Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile



The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

