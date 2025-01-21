Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1397 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJU opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

