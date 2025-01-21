Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $22.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
