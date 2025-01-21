Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.