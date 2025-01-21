Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

