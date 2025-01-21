Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.6% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $521.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $409.16 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

