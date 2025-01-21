Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $153.16 and a one year high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.