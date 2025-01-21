Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $153.16 and a one year high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
