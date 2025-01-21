Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after buying an additional 354,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,792,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RSP stock opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $153.16 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

