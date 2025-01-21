Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) is First United Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 1.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

