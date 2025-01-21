Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

