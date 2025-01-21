Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,207,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40.
About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).
