Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 135,118 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 107% compared to the typical volume of 65,188 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,685,623.55. This trade represents a 45.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30.0% during the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 28.5 %

RKLB traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 37,276,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,838,512. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.