Ironwood Financial llc Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of COST stock opened at $943.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $675.96 and a 1 year high of $1,008.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $949.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $901.74.
Several research firms have issued reports on COST. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
