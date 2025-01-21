iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Ade LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2025

Ade LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 616,225 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 983,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,617,000 after acquiring an additional 595,792 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,170,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,360,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.