iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Ade LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ade LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 616,225 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 983,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,617,000 after acquiring an additional 595,792 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,170,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,360,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

