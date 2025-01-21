iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after buying an additional 217,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,772,000 after purchasing an additional 660,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,726,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

